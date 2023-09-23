New Mexico State vs. Hawai’i: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The New Mexico State Aggies face the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in Week 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:59 p.m. ET from TC Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai’i on Saturday, September 23. The game will air on Spectrum PPV.

New Mexico State (2-2, 0-1 CUSA) grabbed a win over New Mexico in Week 4 after falling to Liberty in Week 3. In their latest game, dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards with 96 on the ground. The Aggies have a win over Western Illinois and a loss to UMass on their record this season, as well.

Hawai’i (1-3, 0-0 MWC) grabbed their first win of the season over Albany in Week 2, but fell to Oregon in a 55-10 blowout in Week 4. Quarterback Brayden Schager struggled against the Ducks’ defense, going 27-for-43 for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Rainbow Warriors also have losses to Stanford and Vanderbilt on their resume.

New Mexico State vs. Hawai’i

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 11:59 p.m. ET

TV channel: Spectrum PPV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Hawai’i -3

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: Hawai’i -155, New Mexico State +130