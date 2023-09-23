USC vs. Arizona State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 5 USC Trojans take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET from Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, September 23. The game will air on Fox.

USC (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) grabbed wins over San Jose State and Nevada to start the season. They had a bye last week after beating Stanford, their first in-conference opponent of the year, 56-10. The Trojans boast the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Caleb Williams, who has passed for 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his first three games of the season.

Arizona State (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) opened their season with a win over Southern Utah. They fell to Oklahoma State in Week 2, and were shut out by Fresno State, 29-0, in Week 3. In the brutal Week 3 loss, three different quarterbacks played, and the three combined for zero touchdowns and five interceptions throughout the game. Each QB threw at least one pick.

USC vs. Arizona State

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -34.5

Total: 62

Moneyline: USC -10000, Arizona State +3000