Texas vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns take on the Baylor Bears in a Big 12 matchup in Week 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on Saturday, September 23. The game will air on ABC and ESPN3

Texas (3-0, 0-0 Big XII) grabbed a Week 2 win over Alabama. They have also beaten Rice and Wyoming this season. As the Longhorns continue their final year in the Big 12, they are led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has thrown eight touchdowns and no interceptions over three starts this season. Running back Jonathan Brooks leads the team with. 273 rushing yards.

Baylor (1-2, 0-0 Big XII) had a tough start to their season with a loss to Texas State. Their starting quarterback, Blake Shapen, has been out since then with a knee injury and is not expected to play this weekend. Baylor came close to upsetting Utah in Waco, and grabbed their first win of the season over LIU in Week 3. Three different running backs have added over 100 rushing yards so far this season.

Texas vs. Baylor

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC/ESPN3

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -17

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Texas -750, Baylor +525