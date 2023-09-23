UAB vs. Georgia: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) take on the UAB Blazers (1-2, 0-0 AAC) in Week 4 of the 2023 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 23 and will air on ESPN.

Georgia, the reigning national champions, grabbed a 24-14 win over South Carolina in Week 3. Their offense struggled to get going, but the Bulldogs picked things up in the second half. Running back Daijun Edwards finished with 118 rushing yards and a touchdown.

UAB opened their season with a win, but have lost their last two games against Georgia Southern and Louisiana. In their 41-21 loss to Louisiana, they struggled to defend the run, letting up 305 rushing yards. Quarterback Jacob Zeno passed for one touchdown and two interceptions.

UAB vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -40.5

Total: 55

Moneyline: N/A