Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a top-10 matchup in Week 4. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 23 and will air on NBC.

Ohio State (3-0, 1-0 B1G) grabbed a hard-fought win over Indiana in Week 1 and demolished Western Kentucky in their latest game in a 63-10 victory. Quarterback Kyle McCord has been improving each week and finished Week 3 with 318 yards and three touchdowns. TreVeyon Henderson continues to lead the rushing attack for the Buckeyes with 191 yards for the season.

Notre Dame (4-0) opened with a big win over Navy, and have since defeated Tennessee State, NC State, and Central Michigan. Led by transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, the Irish have scored 40 or more points in each of their first four games. Hartman has thrown 13 touchdowns and no interceptions this season, and running back Audric Estime has rushed for 521 yards and five touchdowns.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -3.5

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -166, Notre Dame +140