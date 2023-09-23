Memphis vs. Missouri: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

It’s a big cat battle in the Mid-South region between the Missouri Tigers and the Memphis Tigers from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. This is only the fifth time the geographical rivals have met in football with Missouri leading the series 3-1 and winning the most recent game 65-33 in 2018.

Missouri (3-0, 0-0 SEC) had its biggest win in recent memory last Saturday when Harrison Mevis booted a 61-yard field goal to lift the Tigers past the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats, 30-27. Quarterback Brady Cook threw for 356 yard and two touchdowns for Missouri with Luther Burden catching seven passes for 114 yards and two scores.

Memphis (3-0, 1-0 American) held off a tough challenge from the Navy Midshipmen and won 28-24. Navy racked up 299 yards on the ground, but Memphis stayed balanced and held on down the stretch. Running back Blake Watson had 10 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Seth Henigan threw for a touchdown and rushed for two more.

Memphis vs. Missouri

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 7:30 p,m.

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Missouri -7

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Missouri -285, Memphis +230