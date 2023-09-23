Iowa vs. Penn State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes will hit the road to take on the seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, September 23 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with CBS handling the broadcast and Paramount Plus will have the live stream.

Iowa (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will begin its Big Ten schedule after beating Utah State, Iowa State and Western Michigan in non-conference play. The Hawkeyes are averaging a little over 28 points through three games, more than the 25 points per game that Iowa needs to average for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to keep his job.

Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) began conference play last Saturday with a 30-13 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Quarterback Drew Altar threw for 208 yards and running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicolas Singleton each scored a touchdown.

Iowa vs. Penn State

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Penn State -14.5

Total: 38.5

Moneyline: Penn State -675, Iowa +490