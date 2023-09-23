Arkansas vs. LSU: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 12 LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks will meet in the Battle for the Golden Boot on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. ESPN will have the broadcast of the game. LSU won last year’s game 13-10 and won six out of the past seven between the rivals.

After an opening week loss to the Florida State Seminoles, LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) has gotten back on track with consecutive wins, outscoring its opponents 113-24 in the processs. The Tigers won their SEC opener last week with a 41-14 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was amazing, going 30-of-34 for 361 yards with 64 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Wide receiver Malik Nabers had 13 catches for 239 yards with two touchdowns.

Arkansas (2-1, 0-0 SEC) suffered its first loss of the season, a 38-31 decision to the BYU Cougars, in a back-and-forth contest that featured multiple lead changes. Running back A.J. Green, replacing the injured Raheim Sanders, scored two touchdowns in the loss. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson threw for 247 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas vs. LSU

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -17.5

Total: 55

Moneyline: LSU -950; Arkansas +625