Oregon State vs. Washington State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 14 Oregon State Beavers face the No. 21 Washington State Cougars in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 4. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 23 and will air on Fox.

Oregon State (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) has wins over San Jose State, UC Davis, and San Diego State this season. In their latest game, a 26-9 win over SDSU, running back Damien Martinez emerged as the star of the show with 102 rushing yards. Dj Uiagalelei threw his first two interceptions of the season, but passed for a touchdown and rushed for a second, as well.

Washington State (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) opened their season with a win over Colorado State that is looking better by the week. They defeated a then-ranked Wisconsin in Week 2, and beat Northern Colorado 64-21 in Week 3. Quarterback Cameron Ward was 20-for-26 for 327 yards and four passing touchdowns in the Cougars’ most recent game.

Oregon State vs. Washington State

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon State -3

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Oregon State -155, Washington State +130