Ole Miss vs. Alabama: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels face the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC matchup in Week 4. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium and will air on CBS.

Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) defeated a then-ranked Tulane in Week 2, and hung 48 points on Georgia Tech in a Week 3 win. Jaxson Dart was 10-for-18 for 251 yards and a touchdown against the Yellow Jackets, and he led the team with 136 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on the ground. Dart has been a solid dual threat this season and has plenty of options at receiver.

Alabama (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will be starting Jalen Milroe at quarterback again this week after backups Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson struggled mightily against USF in Week 3. A too-close-for-comfort win over South Florida is certainly not how Nick Saban would have liked to be entering SEC play, but with a loss to Texas already under the Tide’s belts, every game going forward is a must-win. Running back Roydell Williams added 129 rushing yards in the Week 3 win.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -7

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Alabama -270, Ole Miss +220