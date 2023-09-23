Colorado vs. Oregon: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) face the No. 10 Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 4. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 23 and will air on ABC and EPSN3.

Colorado (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) held on to remain undefeated in an instant classic against Colorado State in Week 3. Shedeur Sanders and company went to double overtime against their in-state rivals. Sanders passed for 348 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Four different receivers had 60 or more yards. The Buffs will be without Travis Hunter for several weeks after he was injured in the game, but the Deion hype train keeps chugging along.

Oregon (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) held on against Texas Tech in Week 2, and moved onto Hawai’i for a huge Week 3 win. In a 55-10 victory, the Ducks’ offense was on full display as Bo Nix went 20-for-27 and threw three touchdowns. Three different running backs had 59 or more rushing yards in the win, and four receivers had 60 or more receiving yards.

Colorado vs. Oregon

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC/ESPN3

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -21

Total: 70

Moneyline: Oregon -950, Colorado +625