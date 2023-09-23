UCLA vs. Utah: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 22 UCLA Bruins take on the No. 11 Utah Utes in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 4. The game will kick off from Salt Lake City at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and will air on Fox.

UCLA (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) has wins over Coastal Carolina, San Diego State, and NC Central this season. In their latest game, a 59-7 win over NC Central, five different running backs had 60 or more yards on the ground, and all five scored at least one touchdown. Quarterback Dante Moore threw for two touchdowns. The Bruins have struck a good balance between the pass and the run on offense this year, but this will be their biggest challenge yet by far.

Utah (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) opened their season with a big win over Florida, and have since defeated Baylor and Weber State. They narrowly got away against Baylor, staging a big comeback on the road. Quarterback Cameron Rising is still questionable to return as soon as this week, but his presence would offer a big boost. Backups Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes have both played this season. Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson has been a major factor this season.

UCLA vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -3.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Utah -175, UCLA +145