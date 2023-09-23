Rutgers vs. Michigan: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will begin their quest for a third-straight Big Ten Championship with a home game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The kickoff is scheduled for noon and the Big Ten Network will be handling the broadcast.

Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) continued its low-risk early season schedule with a 31-6 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons. The Wolverines scored 17 points in the third quarter to eliminate any drama, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy did not have a good day, going 8-of-13 for 148 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rutgers (3-0, 1-0 Big ten) remained undefeated after a 35-16 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies. It’s the second straight year the Scarlet Knights have started the season 3-0. Rutgers didn’t do much in the air, only throwing for 46 yards, but running back Kyle Monangai had 143 yards and three touchdowns.

Rutgers vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 12:00 p.m.

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: BTN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -24

Total: 44

Moneyline: Rutgers +1100, Michigan -2100