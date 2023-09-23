Florida State vs. Clemson: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The balance of power in the ACC could hang in the balance Saturday, September 23 when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles travel to Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium to take on the Clemson Tigers. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and ABC will be handling the broadcast. Clemson has won seven straight in the series and nine of the past 11 at Memorial Stadium.

Florida State (3-0, 1-0 ACC) remained undefeated after a weekend trip to Boston, where the Seminoles were 23.5-point favorites over the Boston College Eagles, but stumbled to a 31-29 win. The Seminoles gave up 457 yards to the Eagles, but had a 28-0 scoring run in the second and third quarterbacks to take a 31-10 lead before Boston College began to rally.

Clemson (2-1, 0-1 ACC) stumbled out the gate against the Duke Blue Devils, but the Tigers have found themselves recently and rolled a 48-14 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls. Quarterback Cade Klubnik accounted for 204 yards with four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).

Florida State vs. Clemson

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 12:00 p.m.

TV channel: ABC, ESPN3

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -2

Total: 55

Moneyline: Florida State -130; Clemson +110