Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners will travel to Nippert Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in a Week 4 matchup Saturday, September 23. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and will be broadcast on FOX.

Oklahoma (3-0, 0-0) continued its fast start to the season with a dominating 66-17 road win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (road trips to Tulsa AND Cincinnati for the SEC-bound Sooners? Don’t get used to that). Quarterback Dillon Gabriel wear nearly perfect, going 28-of-31 for 421 yards and five touchdowns.

Cincinnati (2-1) was one of the surprising stories of Week 3 when the Bearcats stumbled to Miami (Ohio), 31-24 at home. The Bearcats had over 250 yards rushing in the game and quarterback Emory Jones accounted for 366 total yards (265 passing, 101 rushing), but had two interceptions that proved to be the difference.

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati

Date: Saturday, September 23

Start time: 12:00 p.m.

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -14

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -535; Cincinnati +400