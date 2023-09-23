Texas vs. Baylor picks, best bets for Week 4 matchup

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0, 0-0 Big XII) take on the Baylor Bears (1-2, 0-0 Big XII) in a Big 12 matchup in Week 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on Saturday, September 23. The game will air on ABC and ESPN3.

Texas grabbed a signature win for the season in Tuscaloosa, beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in their house a year after they came to Austin and beat the Longhorns. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is leading the charge, and has also grabbed wins over Rice and Wyoming this season.

Baylor fell to Texas State in a shocker in Week 1, and kept it close with Utah before falling in the fourth quarter. They grabbed their first win of the season over Long Island University in Week 3. Quarterback Blake Shapen remains out with a knee injury, but their run game has been very strong so far this season.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Texas: 10 overall, 15 offense, 9 defense

Baylor: 49 overall, 43 offense, 63 defense

Injury update

Texas

RB CJ Baxter - Questionable (ribs)

Baylor

RB Dominic Richardson - Questionable (ankle)

QB Blake Shapen - Out (knee)

S Devin Lemear - Out (elbow)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Texas: 1-2 ATS

Baylor: 0-2-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Texas: Over 1-2

Baylor: Over 1-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -17

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Texas -750, Baylor +525

Weather

95 degrees, sunny, 10 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Baylor +17

Baylor hasn’t had the most auspicious start to the season, but they came very close to defeating Utah when they hosted the Utes in Waco. I like them to keep it within two scores of this Texas team. The Longhorns offense looked good against Alabama, but has been otherwise middling, and Baylor will be looking to make a statement with this game.