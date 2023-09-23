Iowa vs. Penn State picks, best bets for Week 4 matchup

Saturday’s Big Ten slate will feature the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes heading to Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA, to face the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions. Kickoff for this ranked showdown in Happy Valley is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. This will be the annual ‘White Out Game’ for PSU, so the environment should be electric for this night kickoff.

Iowa (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) acquitted itself well through the non-conference portion of its schedule, capping it with a 41-10 blowout of Western Michigan last Saturday. The Hawkeye running backs were explosive as Leshon Williams had 12 carries for 145 rushing yards while Kamari Moulton punched in two touchdowns. For those needing a Brian Ferentz update, the team’s 41-point output put him above the firing line as the Hawkeyes are now averaging 28.3 points per game.

Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) started conference play off on the right foot last Saturday with a 30-13 road victory over Illinois. The offense was pedestrian throughout the afternoon, but the story was the defense forcing several turnovers throughout the afternoon. The picked off Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer four times and also recovered a fumble in the win.

SP+ Rankings

Iowa: 28 overall, 81 offense, 1 defense

Penn State: 9 overall, 21 offense, 4 defense

Injury update

Iowa

RB Jaziun Patterson - Out (Undisclosed)

TE Luke Lachey - Out for season (Ankle)

WR Jacob Bostick - Questionable (Foot)

WR Reese Osgood - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DL Chris Reames - Questionable (Undisclosed)

OL Asher Fahey - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Kaleb Johnson - Questionable (Undiclosed)

Penn State

WR Harrison Wallace III - Probable (Undisclosed)

RB DK Kency - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DE Mason Robinson - Questionable (Undisclosed)

OL Ian Harvie - Questionable (Undisclosed)

S Jashuan Green - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Tyler Johnson - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Malick Meiga - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Iowa: 2-1 ATS

Penn State: 3-0 ATS

Total in 2023

Iowa: Over 1-2

Penn State: Over 2-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Penn State -14.5

Total: 38.5

Moneyline: Penn State -675, Iowa +490

Opening line: Penn State -14

Opening total: 41.5

Weather

52 degrees, periods of rain, 10 MPH winds NE with 18 MPH wind gusts

The Pick

Iowa +14.5

Penn State is understandably a favorite at home for the the White Out game, but 14.5 is a bit much against the nation’s top defense in SP+. Rainy and windy conditions should make for some sloppy play in this game and that’s right up the alley for Iowa football. I’m taking the Hawkeyes to cover in what should be a tight, defensive battle.