Colorado vs. Oregon picks, best bets for Week 4 matchup

The No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) face the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 4. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, September 23 and will air on ABC and EPSN3.

Colorado held on to remain undefeated in double overtime against Colorado State in Week 3. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders passed for 348 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the win. After a much-hyped beginning to the 2023 season, the Buffaloes now enter Pac-12 play against a talented Oregon offense.

Oregon hung 55 points against Hawai’i in Week 3, and that isn’t even their highest score this season. The Ducks’ offense was on full display as Bo Nix went 20-for-27 and threw three touchdowns. Three different running backs had 59 or more rushing yards in the win, and four receivers had 60 or more receiving yards.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Colorado: 76 overall, 50 offense, 102 defense

Oregon: 11 overall, 2 offense, 40 defense

Injury update

Colorado

RB Alton McCaskill - Questionable (knee)

WR Javon Antonio - Questionable (shoulder)

S Myles Slusher - Questionable (undisclosed)

CB Cormani McClain - Questionable (undisclosed)

C Van Wells - Questionable (leg)

WR/CB Travis Hunter - Out (liver)

TE L Passarello - Out (knee)

Oregon

WR Josh Delgado - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Colorado: 2-1 ATS

Oregon: 3-0 ATS

Total in 2023

Colorado: Over 2-1

Oregon: Over 1-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -21

Total: 70

Moneyline: Oregon -1050, Colorado +675

Opening lines

Spread: Oregon -16.5

Total: 72.5

Weather

67°F, Cloudy, 3% chance of precipitation, 6 MPH winds

The Pick

Colorado +21

Frankly, I’m shocked at this spread. It confuses me that Colorado is so undervalued here. While I have no doubt that Oregon’s offense is going to be on full display, the Buffs’ offense should also be in high gear. While the loss of Travis Hunter will hurt Colorado on both sides of the ball, I don’t see this team getting blown out by Oregon. The Ducks struggled against Texas Tech, and this will be a real challenge. I’m going with Colorado to cover.