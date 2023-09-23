Florida State vs. Clemson picks, best bets for Week 4 matchup

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles face the Clemson Tigers in an ACC matchup in Week 4. Kickoff is schedule for noon ET on Saturday, September 23 from Death Valley in Clemson, South Carolina. The game will air on ABC and ESPN3.

FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) grabbed a big win over LSU to start the season. They followed it up with an easy victory over Southern Mississippi, but struggled mightily to defeat Boston College in Week 3. They will need to bounce back in a major way to have a shot at beating Clemson on the road this week.

Clemson (2-1, 0-1 ACC) fell to Duke on the road in Week 1. They have grabbed wins over Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic since then, but FSU will be their first ranked opponent this season. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has thrown eight touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

FSU: 13 overall, 10 offense, 23 defense

Clemson: 12 overall, 19 offense, 13 defense

Injury update

FSU

WR Kentron Poitier - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Brock Glenn - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Ja’khi Douglas - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Clemson

DL Vic Burley - Questionable (lower body)

S Andrew Mukuba - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Cole Turner - Out (hip)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

FSU: 2-1 ATS

Clemson: 1-2 ATS

Total in 2023

FSU: Over 3-0

Clemson: Over 2-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: FSU -2

Total: 55

Moneyline: FSU -130, Clemson +110

Opening line: FSU -1.5

Opening total: 55

Weather

76°F, Mostly sunny, 0% chance precipitation, 5 MPH winds

The Pick

Florida State -2

This Clemson team is not ready to legitimately take on this Florida State team. Something just hasn’t been clicking for Cade Klubnik and the rest of the Tigers’ offense, and as they go up against a highly experienced Seminoles team, they are going to fold. Despite FSU’s confusing performance against Boston College last week, I think they easily cover here.