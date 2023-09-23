Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The WBO interim heavyweight title will be up for grabs at the OVO Wembley Arena on Saturday, September 23 when Joe Joyce and current champion Zhilel Zhang fight in rematch for the title. Zhang will be defending the belt after he won the first fight in April. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds.

ESPN+ will handle the broadcast with the main card beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET and the main event expected to start around 5:30 p.m. ET

Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) is an unlikely champion, but as a massive underdog the 40-year-old Chinese born fighter, earned his first world title with a sixth-round TKO win over Joyce on April 15, 2023. “Bang Bang” was also a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Games in the super-heavyweight division.

Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) won his first regional title in his fourth fight and continued to pile up regional championship until he was the No. 1 contender for the WBO interim title. The-38-year-old from London nicknamed “Juggernaut” won the belt against Joseph Parker with an 11th-round KO on September 24, 2022 and lost it to Zhang in his first title defense.

Zhang comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -130 favorite while Joyce is a +105 underdog.

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD