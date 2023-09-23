Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

The WBO interim heavyweight title will be up for grabs at the OVO Wembley Arena on Saturday, September 23 when Joe Joyce (15-1) and current champion Zhilel Zhang fight in rematch for the title. Zhang (25-1-1) will be defending the belt after he won the first fight in April.

How to watch Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce

ESPN+ will handle the broadcast with the main card beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to begin around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) is an unlikely champion, but as a massive underdog the 40-year-old Chinese born fighter, earned his first world title with a sixth-round TKO win over Joyce on April 15, 2023. He was a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Games in the super-heavyweight division.

Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) won his first regional title in his fourth fight and continued to pile up regional championship until he was the No. 1 contender for the WBO interim title. The-38-year-old from London won the belt against Joseph Parker with an 11th-round KO on September 24, 2022 and lost it to Zhang in his first title defense.

Fight odds

Zhang is the -130 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in this fight after being a +600 underdog in the first fight. Joyce will the underdog Saturday at +105.

Full card for Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce