Full undercard for Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 heavyweight fight

The WBO interim heavyweight title will be up for grabs at the OVO Wembley Arena on Saturday, September 23 when Joe Joyce (15-1) and current champion Zhilel Zhang fight in rematch for the title. Zhang (25-1-1) will be defending the belt after he won the first fight in April.

Zhang, who beat Joyce with a sixth-round TKO in the first fight despite being a +600 underdog, is the -130 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in this fight and Joyce is the underdog at +105.

The main card gets started at 2:30 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get started a little after 5 p.m. ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and is not starting its broadcast until 5 p.m., which suggests the only fight we’ll see on the streaming service will be the main event.

The card won’t air, but does feature several bouts with odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook. Anthony Yarde is a -8000 favorite in a light heavyweight bout against Ricky Summers. Pierce O’Leary is a -700 favorite in a junior welterweight bout against Kane Gardner. Moses Itauma is a -8000 favorite in a heavyweight bout against Amine Boucetta. Zach Parker is a -2500 favorite in a super middleweight bout against Khalid Graidia.

Full Card for Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce