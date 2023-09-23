Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda fight time, live stream, more for junior welterweight bout

Richardson Hitchins and Jose Zepeda will meet on Saturday, September 23, live from the Caribe Royal Orlando in Orlando, FL. The two will meet in a Super Lightweight bout that will headline an eight-fight card. Aside from the main event, Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan will meet for the WBA, WBC, and WBO women’s welterweight titles.

How to watch Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda

The action is slated to get started at 8:00 p.m ET. The ring walk for the main event is estimated for around 11:00 p.m. ET. The card will air on DAZN.

Fighter history

Hitchins (16-0, 7 KO) will face the biggest opponent of his career on Saturday when he steps into the ring with Zepeda. He needs this fight in order to prove that he belongs on the big stage. A loss here wouldn’t end his career, but would put a big damper on things when there is a lot of optimism surrounding him. With Zepeda being up in age, he has an advantage, but can he take advantage of that is the question many will have.

Zepeda( 37-3, 28 KO) will enter Saturday’s bout looking to prove that he has something left in the tank. This will be his first time in the ring since March, when he defeated Neeraj Goyat via unanimous decision. He is currently an underdog but has a huge opportunity to play spoiler for what many are coining the coming out party for Hitchins.

Fight odds

Hitchins is currently a -450 favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Zepeda is the betting underdog at +320.

Full Card for Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda

Main Card — DAZN, 8:00 pm ET

Richardson Hitchins (16-0, 7 KO) vs. Jose Zepeda (37-3, 28 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds

Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KO) vs. Rodolfo Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Jessica McCaskill (12-3, 5 KO) vs. Sandy Ryan (6-1, 2 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds, for McCaskill’s WBC and WBA titles and Ryan’s WBO title

Austin Williams (14-0, 10 KO) vs. Steve Rolls (22-2, 12 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Prelims — DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET