Full undercard for Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda junior welterweight fight

Richardson Hitchins (16-0, 7 KO) will put his undefeated record on the line when he steps into the ring with Jose Zepeda(37-2, 28 KO). The two are the main event of an eight-fight card that features several titles on the line and will air on DAZN.

Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan will meet for the WBA and WBC Women’s welterweight titles and the WBO women’s welterweight title. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, live from the Caribe Royal Orlando in Orlando, FL. The card starts at 8:00 p.m ET, and the ring walk for the main event is schduled for approximately around 11:00 p.m ET.

Hitchins will get his first chance to prove himself this weekend. Zepeda will be the biggest opponent he’s faced thus far in his career, and a win would put him on the map. Saturday will be his first time in the ring since February when he defeated John Bauza via unanimous decision. Hitchins currently holds the IBF North American Super Lightweight title.

Zepeda will enter Saturday’s contest looking to prove that he still has something left in the tank. Many think that Hitchins will get his signature win, but not if his opponent can help it. This will be his first time in the ring since March, when he defeated Neeraj Goyat via unanimous decision. He’s 4-1 in his last five bouts, with the only loss coming via KO to Regis Prograis.

Hitchins is a -450 favorite this Saturday according to DraftKings SportsBook. Zepeda is currently betting at +320.

Full Card for Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda

Main Card — DAZN, 8:00 pm ET

Richardson Hitchins (16-0, 7 KO) vs. Jose Zepeda (37-3, 28 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds

Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KO) vs. Rodolfo Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Jessica McCaskill (12-3, 5 KO) vs. Sandy Ryan (6-1, 2 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds, for McCaskill’s WBC and WBA titles and Ryan’s WBO title

Austin Williams (14-0, 10 KO) vs. Steve Rolls (22-2, 12 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Prelims — DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET