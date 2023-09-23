Odds for UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev-Matseuz Gamrot on Saturday, September 23

The UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for UFC Fight Night Vegas 79 on Saturday, September 23. In the main event, it will be a battle of top 10 lightweights as Rafarl Fiziev takes on Matseuz Gamrot. The co-main event should also be a barnburner between hard-hitting featherweights Dan Ige and Bryce Mitchell. The five-fight main card begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and the preliminary card, which has six fights, will also be on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET
Fiziev (12-2) has won six out of his past seven fights and he’s a -142 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Gamrot (22-2-1 has won five of his past six fights and is coming off of a win against Jalin Turner at UFC 285. He is a +136 underdog.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Rafael Fiziev: -142
Mateusz Gamrot: +136
Bryce Mitchell: -205
Dan Ige: +170
Marina Rodriguez: -310
Michelle Waterson-Gomez: +250
Bryan Battle: -180
A.J. Fletcher: +150
Charles Jourdain: -148
Ricardo Ramos: +124
Preliminary card
Miles Jones: -185
Dan Argueta: +154
Andre Fialho: -185
Tim Means: +154
Jacob Malkoun:-485
Cody Brundage:+370
Mohammed Usman: -162
Jake Collier: +136
Mizuki Inoue: -310
Hannah Goldy: +250
Tamires Vidal: -230
Montserrat Rendon: +190