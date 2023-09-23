 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev-Matseuz Gamrot on Saturday, September 23

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNetworkStaff
UFC 286: Edwards v Usman 3 Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for UFC Fight Night Vegas 79 on Saturday, September 23. In the main event, it will be a battle of top 10 lightweights as Rafarl Fiziev takes on Matseuz Gamrot. The co-main event should also be a barnburner between hard-hitting featherweights Dan Ige and Bryce Mitchell. The five-fight main card begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and the preliminary card, which has six fights, will also be on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET

Fiziev (12-2) has won six out of his past seven fights and he’s a -142 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Gamrot (22-2-1 has won five of his past six fights and is coming off of a win against Jalin Turner at UFC 285. He is a +136 underdog.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Rafael Fiziev: -142
Mateusz Gamrot: +136

Bryce Mitchell: -205
Dan Ige: +170

Marina Rodriguez: -310
Michelle Waterson-Gomez: +250

Bryan Battle: -180
A.J. Fletcher: +150

Charles Jourdain: -148
Ricardo Ramos: +124

Preliminary card

Miles Jones: -185
Dan Argueta: +154

Andre Fialho: -185
Tim Means: +154

Jacob Malkoun:-485
Cody Brundage:+370

Mohammed Usman: -162
Jake Collier: +136

Mizuki Inoue: -310
Hannah Goldy: +250

Tamires Vidal: -230
Montserrat Rendon: +190

