Odds for UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev-Matseuz Gamrot on Saturday, September 23

The UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for UFC Fight Night Vegas 79 on Saturday, September 23. In the main event, it will be a battle of top 10 lightweights as Rafarl Fiziev takes on Matseuz Gamrot. The co-main event should also be a barnburner between hard-hitting featherweights Dan Ige and Bryce Mitchell. The five-fight main card begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and the preliminary card, which has six fights, will also be on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET

Fiziev (12-2) has won six out of his past seven fights and he’s a -142 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Gamrot (22-2-1 has won five of his past six fights and is coming off of a win against Jalin Turner at UFC 285. He is a +136 underdog.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Rafael Fiziev: -142

Mateusz Gamrot: +136

Bryce Mitchell: -205

Dan Ige: +170

Marina Rodriguez: -310

Michelle Waterson-Gomez: +250

Bryan Battle: -180

A.J. Fletcher: +150

Charles Jourdain: -148

Ricardo Ramos: +124

Preliminary card

Miles Jones: -185

Dan Argueta: +154

Andre Fialho: -185

Tim Means: +154

Jacob Malkoun:-485

Cody Brundage:+370

Mohammed Usman: -162

Jake Collier: +136

Mizuki Inoue: -310

Hannah Goldy: +250

Tamires Vidal: -230

Montserrat Rendon: +190