Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman injured, status for rest of game vs. Auburn

2:31 p.m. ET: Weigman is still doubtful to return, but backup Max Johnson has been excellent in his place. Johnson is 5-5 for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

2 p.m. ET update: Weigman is still being evaluated in the locker room with the second half about to get started.

Word from A&M spokesperson is that they are still evaluating QB Conner Weigman's injury.

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the second quarter of the Aggies’ game against Auburn this afternoon. He took a big hit to his leg and was in visible pain while limping to the sideline.

Backup quarterback Max Johnson was seen warming up prior to the end of the first half. TAMU leads Auburn 6-3 at the break.

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman has been in the training tent for a while and he's now limping with trainers to the locker room.



Max Johnson is warming up.

Here is Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman heading to the locker room with 4:30 left in the second.



Here is Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman heading to the locker room with 4:30 left in the second.

ESPN reporting he was shouting in pain on sidelines. Took hit on that play he was lined up in A&M end zone.

Losing Weigman could be a huge blow to the Aggies as they find themselves in a dogfight in their SEC opener. The sophomore QB from Cypress, TX, was beginning to come into his own as a starter this season, throwing for 909 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions prior to today’s game at Kyle Field. He went 8-14 for 70 yards against the Tigers prior to the injury.

Should Weigman miss the rest of the game, Jimbo Fisher and company will have to rely on the veteran Johnson to carry them through the rest of the afternoon. We’ll keep you updated on Weigman’s status.