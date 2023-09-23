NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity race

NASCAR has arrived at Texas Motor Speedway and Saturday brings the second race of the Xfinity Series playoffs. Justin Allgaier won last week’s Food City 300 to clinch advancement to the round of 8. On Saturday, the field is running the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. If a playoff driver other than Allgaier wins the race, they’ll clinch advancement to the round of 8.

Xfinity qualifying at Texas will not air on TV. It will be available on NBC Sports Live, but if you can’t access that, we’ll be providing live updates here until the starting lineup is settled. Qualifying gets started at 11:05 a.m. ET and each driver gets one lap to secure the fastest time. The fasted qualifier claims pole position, the slowest starts in the final position, and the rest of the starting lineup will be sorted based on lap time.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win the race heading into qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +260 and is followed by last week’s race winner, Justin Allgaier, at +450. Austin Hill is +650, Cole Custer is +750, and Josh Berry and Trevor Bayne are +800.

Here is the full entry list for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.