NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR has arrived at Texas Motor Speedway and Saturday brings the second race of the Xfinity Series playoffs. Justin Allgaier won last week’s Food City 300 to clinch advancement to the round of 8. On Saturday, the field is running the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. If a playoff driver other than Allgaier wins the race, they’ll clinch advancement to the round of 8.

Xfinity qualifying at Texas will not air on TV. It will be available on NBC Sports Live, but if you can’t access that, we’ll be providing live updates here until the starting lineup is settled. Qualifying gets started at 11:05 a.m. ET and each driver gets one lap to secure the fastest time. The fasted qualifier claims pole position, the slowest starts in the final position, and the rest of the starting lineup will be sorted based on lap time.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win the race heading into qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +260 and is followed by last week’s race winner, Justin Allgaier, at +450. Austin Hill is +650, Cole Custer is +750, and Josh Berry and Trevor Bayne are +800.

Here is the full entry list for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 David Starr 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 J.J. Yeley 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Layne Riggs 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Trevor Bayne 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Daniel Dye 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Patrick Emerling 53
35 Sage Karam 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Kyle Weatherman 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

