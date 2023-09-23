 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Fort Worth this weekend for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, September 23, and it will be the second race of the playoff season.

The green flag drops for Saturday’s race at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. A live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App with a cable login. If you don’t have such access, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Justin Allgaier won last week’s race at Bristol to secure advancement to second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. He’s +450 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while John H. Nemechek is the favorite at +240. Nemechek is currently second in the points standings and is a safe bet to advance even without a win in the next two races.

Jeb Burton, Sam Mayer, Parker Kligerman, and Josh Berry are all currently on the outside looking in. With two races remaining in the first round of the playoffs, all four have a chance to secure advancement without a win. For the Texas race, Berry is +850 to win, Mayer is +1200, Kligerman is +3500, and Burton is +10000.

How to watch the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Date: Saturday, September 23
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup

2023 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #

1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 David Starr 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 J.J. Yeley 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Layne Riggs 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Trevor Bayne 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Daniel Dye 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Patrick Emerling 53
35 Sage Karam 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Kyle Weatherman 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

