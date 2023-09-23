How to watch Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Fort Worth this weekend for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, September 23, and it will be the second race of the playoff season.

The green flag drops for Saturday’s race at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. A live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App with a cable login. If you don’t have such access, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Justin Allgaier won last week’s race at Bristol to secure advancement to second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. He’s +450 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while John H. Nemechek is the favorite at +240. Nemechek is currently second in the points standings and is a safe bet to advance even without a win in the next two races.

Jeb Burton, Sam Mayer, Parker Kligerman, and Josh Berry are all currently on the outside looking in. With two races remaining in the first round of the playoffs, all four have a chance to secure advancement without a win. For the Texas race, Berry is +850 to win, Mayer is +1200, Kligerman is +3500, and Burton is +10000.

How to watch the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup