Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Fort Worth for the 2023 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of of pit road during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action this weekend for the second race of the playoffs. The drivers will hit the track at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. Before the race gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 11:05 a.m. ET.

The race is airing on USA Network but qualifying will not be available on TV. However, it will be available online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The starting lineup will be set through single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver will get one lap to run their fastest time and the fastest driver will claim pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be settled based on the rest of the qualifying times.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite heading into qualifying with +260 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last week’s race winner, Justin Allgaier, follows at +450. Noah Gragson is the defending champ of this race but won’t be running on Saturday.

How to watch qualifying for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Date: Saturday, September 23
Time: 11:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: No TV
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 David Starr 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 J.J. Yeley 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Layne Riggs 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Trevor Bayne 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Daniel Dye 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Patrick Emerling 53
35 Sage Karam 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Kyle Weatherman 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

