Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action this weekend for the second race of the playoffs. The drivers will hit the track at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. Before the race gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 11:05 a.m. ET.

The race is airing on USA Network but qualifying will not be available on TV. However, it will be available online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The starting lineup will be set through single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver will get one lap to run their fastest time and the fastest driver will claim pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be settled based on the rest of the qualifying times.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite heading into qualifying with +260 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last week’s race winner, Justin Allgaier, follows at +450. Noah Gragson is the defending champ of this race but won’t be running on Saturday.

How to watch qualifying for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 11:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: No TV

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list