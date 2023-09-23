NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Texas Cup Series race

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its 2023 playoffs this weekend with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. This is the first race of the second round of the playoffs, and this plus the next two races will cut the field from 12 drivers to eight.

The race will run at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, but the day before we get qualifying to determine the starting lineup. It gets started at 1:20 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via NBC Sports Live and the NBC Sports App. The field will be divided in half and the drivers will run single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to secure their fastest time. The five fastest in each group advance and compete for pole position in the second round of qualifying.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin each won a race in the first round of this year’s playoffs, and they open as co-favorites to win the first second round race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re sitting at +450 and followed by William Byron at +700. Tyler Reddick is the defending fall Texas race champ and is +800 to repeat.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.