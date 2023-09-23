 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Texas Cup Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its 2023 playoffs this weekend with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. This is the first race of the second round of the playoffs, and this plus the next two races will cut the field from 12 drivers to eight.

The race will run at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, but the day before we get qualifying to determine the starting lineup. It gets started at 1:20 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via NBC Sports Live and the NBC Sports App. The field will be divided in half and the drivers will run single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to secure their fastest time. The five fastest in each group advance and compete for pole position in the second round of qualifying.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin each won a race in the first round of this year’s playoffs, and they open as co-favorites to win the first second round race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re sitting at +450 and followed by William Byron at +700. Tyler Reddick is the defending fall Texas race champ and is +800 to repeat.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

