NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Kansas Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the second round of its playoffs this weekend with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. The race weekend opens on Saturday, September 23 with practice at 12:35 p.m. ET and qualifying at 1:20 p.m. Both events will air on USA Network.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Texas qualifying runs two rounds and is of the single-car, 1 lap format. The field will be split in half and each drive gets one lap to run their fastest qualifying time. The top five in each group advances to the second round, while the rest of the drivers are sorted started in the 11th position. The ten advancing drivers then compete for pole position. The rest of the starting lineup is sorted by qualifying time.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin come into race weekend as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They both won in the first round of the playoffs and are +450 to win on Sunday and secured advancement to the third round. William Byron follows at +700, and Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex, Jr. are each +800. Reddick won a first-round playoff race and is the defending fall Texas champ.

How to watch qualifying for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Date: Saturday, September 23
Time: 1:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

