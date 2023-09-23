NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the second round of its playoffs this weekend with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. The race weekend opens on Saturday, September 23 with practice at 12:35 p.m. ET and qualifying at 1:20 p.m. Both events will air on USA Network.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Texas qualifying runs two rounds and is of the single-car, 1 lap format. The field will be split in half and each drive gets one lap to run their fastest qualifying time. The top five in each group advances to the second round, while the rest of the drivers are sorted started in the 11th position. The ten advancing drivers then compete for pole position. The rest of the starting lineup is sorted by qualifying time.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin come into race weekend as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They both won in the first round of the playoffs and are +450 to win on Sunday and secured advancement to the third round. William Byron follows at +700, and Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex, Jr. are each +800. Reddick won a first-round playoff race and is the defending fall Texas champ.

How to watch qualifying for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list