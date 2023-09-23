 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 TV info: Japanese Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Japanese via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 in the Pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

It’s either an incredibly early or really late night for F1 fans in the United States. The circuit is running the Japanese Grand Prix and they’re not looking to accommodate anybody’s time zone in North America.

The Japanese Grand Prix starts at 1 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The Red Bull team expects to get back on track on Sunday after a rough trip to Singapore last week. Max Verstappen claimed pole position while teammate Sergio Pérez will start fifth on Sunday. Red Bull can clinch the Constructors’ Championship on Sunday and the odds are heavily in favor of that happening.

Max Verstappen is a -600 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook after his strong qualifying performance. Lando Norris follows with +950 odds in third starting position, Oscar Piastri will start in the second position and is +1300, and Pérez is +1500.

2023 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Oscar Piastri 81
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Charles Leclerc 16
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Carlos Sainz 55
7 Lewis Hamilton 44
8 George Russell 63
9 Yuki Tsunoda 22
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Liam Lawson 40
12 Pierre Gasly 10
13 Alexander Albon 23
14 Esteban Ocon 31
15 Kevin Magnussen 20
16 Valtteri Bottas 77
17 Lance Stroll 18
18 Nico Hulkenberg 27
19 Zhou Guanyu 24
20 Logan Sargeant 2

More From DraftKings Network