F1 TV info: Japanese Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

It’s either an incredibly early or really late night for F1 fans in the United States. The circuit is running the Japanese Grand Prix and they’re not looking to accommodate anybody’s time zone in North America.

The Japanese Grand Prix starts at 1 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The Red Bull team expects to get back on track on Sunday after a rough trip to Singapore last week. Max Verstappen claimed pole position while teammate Sergio Pérez will start fifth on Sunday. Red Bull can clinch the Constructors’ Championship on Sunday and the odds are heavily in favor of that happening.

Max Verstappen is a -600 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook after his strong qualifying performance. Lando Norris follows with +950 odds in third starting position, Oscar Piastri will start in the second position and is +1300, and Pérez is +1500.