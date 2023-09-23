 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 starting grid: Max Verstappen claims pole for Japanese Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri joins him on front row

Formula One racing is racing the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. We break down qualifying results and what the starting grid looks like.

Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren F1 Team, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 Team in parc feme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

F1 is racing overnight at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, and surprise, surprise, Max Verstappen claimed pole in qualifying early Saturday morning. Qualifying ran at 2 a.m. ET and Verstappen beat out Oscar Piastri for the top spot. Piastri will join him on the front row, and they’ll be followed by Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

The performance comes a week after a rough performance for Red Bull at the Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen finished qualifying in 11th place and finished the race in fifth while Sergio Pérez was 13th in qualifying and finished the race in eighth place. Pérez will start Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix in the fifth position.

Verstappen is an overwhelming favorite to win Sunday’s race with -600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming out of qualifying. He opened at -360 coming into race weekend. Lando Norris follows at +950 after opening at +1200.

The green flag drops for the race at 1 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

2023 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Oscar Piastri 81
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Charles Leclerc 16
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Carlos Sainz 55
7 Lewis Hamilton 44
8 George Russell 63
9 Yuki Tsunoda 22
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Liam Lawson 40
12 Pierre Gasly 10
13 Alexander Albon 23
14 Esteban Ocon 31
15 Kevin Magnussen 20
16 Valtteri Bottas 77
17 Lance Stroll 18
18 Nico Hulkenberg 27
19 Zhou Guanyu 24
20 Logan Sargeant 2

