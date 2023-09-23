F1 starting grid: Max Verstappen claims pole for Japanese Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri joins him on front row

F1 is racing overnight at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, and surprise, surprise, Max Verstappen claimed pole in qualifying early Saturday morning. Qualifying ran at 2 a.m. ET and Verstappen beat out Oscar Piastri for the top spot. Piastri will join him on the front row, and they’ll be followed by Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

The performance comes a week after a rough performance for Red Bull at the Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen finished qualifying in 11th place and finished the race in fifth while Sergio Pérez was 13th in qualifying and finished the race in eighth place. Pérez will start Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix in the fifth position.

Verstappen is an overwhelming favorite to win Sunday’s race with -600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming out of qualifying. He opened at -360 coming into race weekend. Lando Norris follows at +950 after opening at +1200.

The green flag drops for the race at 1 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN.