How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for September 22 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.

Smackdown has set up shop in the desert this evening as the company sits just over two weeks away from the Fastlane pay-per-view. Two matches have been announced for tonight’s show, with one of them being for the women’s championship.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky will put her title on the line this evening when defending against Asuka. These two have been on a collision course for several weeks now and this title match became official after Asuka cost Sky and Bayley their tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi two weeks ago. The “Empress of Tomorrow” was able to defeat Bayley one-on-one last Friday and afterwards declared that the champ isn’t ready for her. We’ll see who walks out of Glendale with the belt.

John Cena will once again appear on tonight’s show to address what happened in the closing segment of last week’s show. Cena was a special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect and was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman before he could even get a word in. The two brothers attacked the 16-time world champion before AJ Styles came out to make the save. Could we see a tag team match between these four at some point?

Earlier that evening, Jimmy interfered in Styles’ match with Finn Balor and helped Balor win the bout. Afterwards backstage, we got an interesting development as Balor offered Jimmy a spot in the Judgement Day. He suggested that unlike the Bloodline, there is no leader in the group and that piece of information visibly intrigued Jimmy. On Monday Night Raw, the Judgement Day have also been trying to recruit Jey Uso to no luck so far, so we’ll see if Jimmy is the one who eventually takes them up on their offer.

Also on the show, we’ll get the Street Profits taking on Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar of the LWO.