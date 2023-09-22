Complete TV schedule for Week 4 of 2023 college football season

If you love college football, it doesn’t get much better than Week 4.
The best slate of 2023 so far kicks off with No. 4 Florida State facing unranked Clemson at Death Valley, and the game is almost a referendum on what’s the best way to build a winning program in the Portal Era. Noles QB Jordan Travis is a Heisman candidate if Caleb Williams slips, and Clemson is still working out the kinks while lacking some of the extreme talent we’ve seen in past seasons. For the first time in over a decade, there’s more recruiting stars on the garnet and gold sideline in this game, but will it translate on the road after a limp performance at Boston College last week?
The Pac-12 has clearly stopped caring about TV ratings upon its demise, as two undefeateds in UCLA and Utah will merely be the off-stage attraction at 3:30 p.m, as Oregon takes on the Colorado team that has captured the Zeitgeist in and out of sports.
The Utes are a 5-point favorite as of now, but it looks like Cam Rising might make his first start at QB. The two-time Pac-12 champs are loaded, and Bruins true freshman quarterback Dante Moore gets to head to the toughest homefield advantage in college football for his first conference game.
But the TV ratings should be in Eugene, as Coach Prime looks to keep the undefeated start going against the No. 10 Ducks. UO’s Bo Nix won’t be the Heisman candidate quarterback in this one, but he will be a 20ish-point favorite at kickoff.
Oh did we mention The Brands are here too? How about some Ohio State at Notre Dame in prime time for what is one of the most anticipated games of the year. The Buckeyes have moved to 3.5-point favorites, but ND brings a plus defense and will have a stadium full of fans that will have been tailgating for an entire day in South Bend. It should be nothing short of a spectactle.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 4 of the 2023 college football season.
2023 Week 4 College Football Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Score
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Score
|Thursday, September 21
|Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina
|7:30pm
|ESPN
|Georgia State 30, Coastal Carolina 17
|Friday, September 22
|Wisconsin vs. Purdue
|7:00pm
|FS1
|Friday, September 22
|NC State vs. Virginia
|7:30pm
|ESPN
|Friday, September 22
|Boise State vs. San Diego State
|10:30pm
|CBSSN
|Friday, September 22
|Air Force vs. San Jose State
|10:30pm
|FS1
|Saturday, September 23
|Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati
|12:00pm
|FOX
|Saturday, September 23
|Tulsa vs. NIU
|12:00pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 23
|Florida State vs. Clemson
|12:00pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, September 23
|WKU vs. Troy
|12:00pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, September 23
|Virginia Tech vs. Marshall
|12:00pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, September 23
|Army vs. Syracuse
|12:00pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, September 23
|Auburn vs. Texas A&M
|12:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 23
|Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
|12:00pm
|SECN
|Saturday, September 23
|Rutgers vs. Michigan
|12:00pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 23
|SMU vs. TCU
|12:00pm
|FS1
|Saturday, September 23
|Western Michigan vs. Toledo
|1:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Georgia Southern vs. Ball State
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Ohio vs. Bowling Green
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Miami (FL) vs. Temple
|3:30pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, September 23
|BYU vs. Kansas
|3:30pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 23
|Boston College vs. Louisville
|3:30pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, September 23
|UCLA vs. Utah
|3:30pm
|FOX
|Saturday, September 23
|Colorado vs. Oregon
|3:30pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, September 23
|Ole Miss vs. Alabama
|3:30pm
|CBS
|Saturday, September 23
|New Mexico vs. UMass
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Maryland vs. Michigan State
|3:30pm
|NBC/Peacock
|Saturday, September 23
|Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska
|3:30pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 23
|Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois
|3:30pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 23
|Duke vs. UConn
|3:30pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 23
|Delaware State vs. Miami (Ohio)
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Old Dominion
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Texas Tech vs. West Virginia
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State
|4:00pm
|FS1
|Saturday, September 23
|Rice vs. USF
|4:00pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, September 23
|UTSA vs. Tennessee
|4:00pm
|SECN
|Saturday, September 23
|Central Michigan vs. South Alabama
|5:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State
|5:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Gardner-Webb vs. East Carolina
|6:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest
|6:30pm
|The CW
|Saturday, September 23
|Liberty vs. FIU
|6:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Oregon State vs. Washington State
|7:00pm
|FOX
|Saturday, September 23
|Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Nicholls vs. Tulane
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Arizona vs. Stanford
|7:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, September 23
|Sam Houston vs. Houston
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Nevada vs. Texas State
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Charlotte vs. Florida
|7:00pm
|SECN+/ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Arkansas vs. LSU
|7:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 23
|Appalachian State vs. Wyoming
|7:00pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 23
|Buffalo vs. Louisiana
|7:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Akron vs. Indiana
|7:30pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 23
|Iowa vs. Penn State
|7:30pm
|CBS/Paramount+
|Saturday, September 23
|Memphis vs. Missouri (in St. Louis, MO)
|7:30pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, September 23
|Minnesota vs. Northwestern
|7:30pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 23
|Mississippi State vs. South Carolina
|7:30pm
|SECN
|Saturday, September 23
|Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
|7:30pm
|NBC/Peacock
|Saturday, September 23
|UAB vs. Georgia
|7:30pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, September 23
|Texas vs. Baylor
|7:30pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, September 23
|James Madison vs. Utah State
|8:00pm
|MWN/KJZZ 14
|Saturday, September 23
|North Carolina vs. Pitt
|8:00pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, September 23
|UCF vs. Kansas State
|8:00pm
|FS1
|Saturday, September 23
|UNLV vs. UTEP
|9:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 23
|Kent State vs. Fresno State
|10:30pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 23
|California vs. Washington
|10:30pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 23
|USC vs. Arizona State
|10:30pm
|FOX
|Saturday, September 23
|New Mexico State vs. Hawaii
|11:59pm
|Spectrum PPV