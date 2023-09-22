Complete TV schedule for Week 4 of 2023 college football season

If you love college football, it doesn’t get much better than Week 4.

The best slate of 2023 so far kicks off with No. 4 Florida State facing unranked Clemson at Death Valley, and the game is almost a referendum on what’s the best way to build a winning program in the Portal Era. Noles QB Jordan Travis is a Heisman candidate if Caleb Williams slips, and Clemson is still working out the kinks while lacking some of the extreme talent we’ve seen in past seasons. For the first time in over a decade, there’s more recruiting stars on the garnet and gold sideline in this game, but will it translate on the road after a limp performance at Boston College last week?

The Pac-12 has clearly stopped caring about TV ratings upon its demise, as two undefeateds in UCLA and Utah will merely be the off-stage attraction at 3:30 p.m, as Oregon takes on the Colorado team that has captured the Zeitgeist in and out of sports.

The Utes are a 5-point favorite as of now, but it looks like Cam Rising might make his first start at QB. The two-time Pac-12 champs are loaded, and Bruins true freshman quarterback Dante Moore gets to head to the toughest homefield advantage in college football for his first conference game.

But the TV ratings should be in Eugene, as Coach Prime looks to keep the undefeated start going against the No. 10 Ducks. UO’s Bo Nix won’t be the Heisman candidate quarterback in this one, but he will be a 20ish-point favorite at kickoff.

Oh did we mention The Brands are here too? How about some Ohio State at Notre Dame in prime time for what is one of the most anticipated games of the year. The Buckeyes have moved to 3.5-point favorites, but ND brings a plus defense and will have a stadium full of fans that will have been tailgating for an entire day in South Bend. It should be nothing short of a spectactle.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 4 of the 2023 college football season.