Complete TV schedule for Week 4 of 2023 college football season

Here’s everything you need to watch Week 4 of college football, including TV coverage, kickoff times, and more. And man alive it’s a beautiful one.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman throws in the third quarter against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

If you love college football, it doesn’t get much better than Week 4.

The best slate of 2023 so far kicks off with No. 4 Florida State facing unranked Clemson at Death Valley, and the game is almost a referendum on what’s the best way to build a winning program in the Portal Era. Noles QB Jordan Travis is a Heisman candidate if Caleb Williams slips, and Clemson is still working out the kinks while lacking some of the extreme talent we’ve seen in past seasons. For the first time in over a decade, there’s more recruiting stars on the garnet and gold sideline in this game, but will it translate on the road after a limp performance at Boston College last week?

The Pac-12 has clearly stopped caring about TV ratings upon its demise, as two undefeateds in UCLA and Utah will merely be the off-stage attraction at 3:30 p.m, as Oregon takes on the Colorado team that has captured the Zeitgeist in and out of sports.

The Utes are a 5-point favorite as of now, but it looks like Cam Rising might make his first start at QB. The two-time Pac-12 champs are loaded, and Bruins true freshman quarterback Dante Moore gets to head to the toughest homefield advantage in college football for his first conference game.

But the TV ratings should be in Eugene, as Coach Prime looks to keep the undefeated start going against the No. 10 Ducks. UO’s Bo Nix won’t be the Heisman candidate quarterback in this one, but he will be a 20ish-point favorite at kickoff.

Oh did we mention The Brands are here too? How about some Ohio State at Notre Dame in prime time for what is one of the most anticipated games of the year. The Buckeyes have moved to 3.5-point favorites, but ND brings a plus defense and will have a stadium full of fans that will have been tailgating for an entire day in South Bend. It should be nothing short of a spectactle.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 4 of the 2023 college football season.

2023 Week 4 College Football Schedule

Date Game Time TV Score
Thursday, September 21 Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina 7:30pm ESPN Georgia State 30, Coastal Carolina 17
Friday, September 22 Wisconsin vs. Purdue 7:00pm FS1
Friday, September 22 NC State vs. Virginia 7:30pm ESPN
Friday, September 22 Boise State vs. San Diego State 10:30pm CBSSN
Friday, September 22 Air Force vs. San Jose State 10:30pm FS1
Saturday, September 23 Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati 12:00pm FOX
Saturday, September 23 Tulsa vs. NIU 12:00pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 23 Florida State vs. Clemson 12:00pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, September 23 WKU vs. Troy 12:00pm ESPNU
Saturday, September 23 Virginia Tech vs. Marshall 12:00pm ESPN2
Saturday, September 23 Army vs. Syracuse 12:00pm ACCN
Saturday, September 23 Auburn vs. Texas A&M 12:00pm ESPN
Saturday, September 23 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt 12:00pm SECN
Saturday, September 23 Rutgers vs. Michigan 12:00pm BTN
Saturday, September 23 SMU vs. TCU 12:00pm FS1
Saturday, September 23 Western Michigan vs. Toledo 1:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Georgia Southern vs. Ball State 2:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Ohio vs. Bowling Green 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Miami (FL) vs. Temple 3:30pm ESPN2
Saturday, September 23 BYU vs. Kansas 3:30pm ESPN
Saturday, September 23 Boston College vs. Louisville 3:30pm ACCN
Saturday, September 23 UCLA vs. Utah 3:30pm FOX
Saturday, September 23 Colorado vs. Oregon 3:30pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, September 23 Ole Miss vs. Alabama 3:30pm CBS
Saturday, September 23 New Mexico vs. UMass 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Maryland vs. Michigan State 3:30pm NBC/Peacock
Saturday, September 23 Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska 3:30pm BTN
Saturday, September 23 Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois 3:30pm BTN
Saturday, September 23 Duke vs. UConn 3:30pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 23 Delaware State vs. Miami (Ohio) 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Old Dominion 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State 4:00pm FS1
Saturday, September 23 Rice vs. USF 4:00pm ESPNU
Saturday, September 23 UTSA vs. Tennessee 4:00pm SECN
Saturday, September 23 Central Michigan vs. South Alabama 5:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State 5:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Gardner-Webb vs. East Carolina 6:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest 6:30pm The CW
Saturday, September 23 Liberty vs. FIU 6:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Oregon State vs. Washington State 7:00pm FOX
Saturday, September 23 Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Nicholls vs. Tulane 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Arizona vs. Stanford 7:00pm P12N
Saturday, September 23 Sam Houston vs. Houston 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Nevada vs. Texas State 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Charlotte vs. Florida 7:00pm SECN+/ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Arkansas vs. LSU 7:00pm ESPN
Saturday, September 23 Appalachian State vs. Wyoming 7:00pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 23 Buffalo vs. Louisiana 7:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Akron vs. Indiana 7:30pm BTN
Saturday, September 23 Iowa vs. Penn State 7:30pm CBS/Paramount+
Saturday, September 23 Memphis vs. Missouri (in St. Louis, MO) 7:30pm ESPNU
Saturday, September 23 Minnesota vs. Northwestern 7:30pm BTN
Saturday, September 23 Mississippi State vs. South Carolina 7:30pm SECN
Saturday, September 23 Ohio State vs. Notre Dame 7:30pm NBC/Peacock
Saturday, September 23 UAB vs. Georgia 7:30pm ESPN2
Saturday, September 23 Texas vs. Baylor 7:30pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, September 23 James Madison vs. Utah State 8:00pm MWN/KJZZ 14
Saturday, September 23 North Carolina vs. Pitt 8:00pm ACCN
Saturday, September 23 UCF vs. Kansas State 8:00pm FS1
Saturday, September 23 UNLV vs. UTEP 9:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 Kent State vs. Fresno State 10:30pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 23 California vs. Washington 10:30pm ESPN
Saturday, September 23 USC vs. Arizona State 10:30pm FOX
Saturday, September 23 New Mexico State vs. Hawaii 11:59pm Spectrum PPV

