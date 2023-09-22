Virginia starting quarterback: Who will play vs. NC State for Cavaliers on Friday?

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Tony Muskett might be back under center for the first time since a Week 1 injury, as the Hoos take on the NC State Wolfpack in Charlottesville. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, and the line movement all week has been drastic.

UVA opened as a 9-point underdog on Sunday morning at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that moved to 10 points by Monday morning, but as of this morning it fell all the way to 7.5 points. That might be an indication the betting community believes it will be Muskett, who would replace freshman Anthony Colandrea, the starter in losses to James Madison and Maryland where the offense certainly looked disheveled.

Muskett was just 9-17 for 94 yards before being hurt in his only start against Tennessee, but Colandrea hasn’t done much to ease the fears of Cavs fans. The Monmouth transfer threw for 5,781 yards and 51 touchdowns in three seasons at the FCS school in New Jersey.

Colandrea in three games is 45-72 for 652 yards, but has just three passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also been not the dual threat as expected out of St. Pete, Florida’s Lakewood High with a net of just six yards rushing.