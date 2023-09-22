Impact of weather report for NC State vs. Virginia due to Tropical Storm Ophelia

The North Carolina State Wolfpack heads to Charlottesville, Virginia this week to face the Virginia Cavaliers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Scott Stadium on Friday, September 22. The weather will be something to monitor with Tropical Storm Ophelia set tp barrel up the east coast this weekend.

Even if the current weather system reaches tropical storm strength, the Charlottesville area is not expected to to get the brunt of it until Saturday. The Accuweather forecast calls for just a 25% chance of rain and moderate winds in Charlottesville on Friday evening.

NC State enters as a 7.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the game. Virginia has yet to find a way to win this season and come in at 0-3 while the Wolfpack are trying to generate some momentum as ACC play gets underway. The building tropical storm may cause delays of several games on Saturday on the east coast.