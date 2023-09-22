Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, September 22

Teams around MLB will be starting or continuing their respective weekend series on Friday, September 22. There will be ample options for those who enjoy setting DFS lineups. The featured slate at DraftKings consists of 11 games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, September 22

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,800)

Matt Olson ($6,400)

Ozzie Albies ($5,800)

Austin Riley ($5,600)

Olson has been tearing the cover of the ball and hit his 53rd home run of the year on Thursday to extend his franchise record. Acuna hit his fourth triple of the season but only went 1-for-6 in the leadoff spot. He did steal his 68th base of the season. Albies had a huge game and finished 4-for-6 with four RBI and two runs after launching his 32nd home run of the year. Riley has been flying under the radar among his teammates but hit his 28th double on Thursday, going 3-for-5 on the day.

The Braves are the -245 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are +200 underdogs, while the run total is set at nine.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

Bryce Harper ($5,900)

JT Realmuto ($4,700)

Nick Castellanos ($4,600)

Alec Bohm ($4,400)

This stack could change depending on how the Phillies line up, but this was the middle of their lineup from Thursday’s victory. Castellanos continues to hit home runs, sending his 28th of the season to left-center. He finished with four RBI in the game. Bohm hit his 19th home run of the season. Harper finished with two hits and an RBI, while Realmuto had a base knock.

The Phillies are the -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +136 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

Rafael Devers ($5,200)

Justin Turner ($4,200)

Alex Verdugo ($3,900)

Cedanne Rafaela ($3,600)

You could take Rafaela out of this stack and sub in Adam Duvall, but I like Rafaela’s production out of the leadoff spot. He finished 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game. Verdugo was the only other player from this quartet to pick up a hit. He finished 1-for-4 with a run. Turner walked twice, but finished hitless as did Devers in three at-bats.

The Red Sox are the -218 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +180 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.