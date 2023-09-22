Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Rays on Friday, September 22

The Toronto Blue Jays (85-68) and the Tampa Bay Rays (94-60) begin a three-game divisional series on Friday, September 22. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 6:40 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. Toronto will start Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.78 ERA), while Tampa Bay counters with ace Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.53).

The Rays are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Blue Jays-Rays picks: Friday, September 22

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day-to-day: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (knee)

Out: C Danny Jansen (finger), 1B/DH Brandon Belt (back)

Rays

Day-to-day: 2B Brandon Lowe (knee)

Out: DH/1B Luke Raley (neck), OF Jose Siri (hand)

Starting pitchers

Chris Bassitt vs. Tyler Glasnow

Bassitt will start his 32nd game of the year on Friday. He faced Tampa Bay in May and allowed six runs, but only two were earned. Bassitt threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox his last time out. He gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking three.

Glasnow will start his 20th game of the season. He is coming off a start to forget against the Baltimore Orioles. Glasnow allowed six earned runs on eight hits over four innings of work. He struck out four and walked two but earned his sixth loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

Toronto has scored four runs or fewer in four of its last six games. Tampa Bay has scored at least four runs in three of its last four. This is a low run total for these teams, and even though the Blue Jays haven’t been lighting up the scoreboard, the over should hit on Friday — especially with how shaky Glasnow looked last time out.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

There is excitement around Tampa Bay as they have called up 20-year-old top infield prospect Junior Caminero. His big bat could be the spark this team needs to have a deep playoff run. The pitching matchup favors Glasnow with the better lineup behind him, especially if Guerrero Jr. misses this game. Barring a meltdown by the Tampa Bay starter, they should pick up the Friday win.

Pick: Rays