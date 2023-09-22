Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Cubs on Friday, September 22

The Colorado Rockies (56-96) and Chicago Cubs (79-74) will begin a three-game series on Friday, September 22. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Colorado will start Noah Davis (0-2, 9.58 ERA), while Chicago counters with Jameson Taillon (7-10, 5.27).

The Cubs are the -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +170 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Rockies-Cubs picks: Friday, September 22

Injury report

Rockies

Out: SP Peter Lambert (biceps)

Cubs

Out: RP Michael Fulmer (forearm), RP Adbert Alzolay (forearm), 1B/3B Jeimer Candelario (back), INF Nick Madrigal (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Noah Davis vs. Jameson Taillon

This will be Davis’ seventh appearance and fifth start of 2023. He has struggled with pitch count recently as he returns from a long stint on the IL but is coming off a good outing against the San Francisco Giants. Davis pitched two shutout innings, allowing no hits while striking out two coming out of the bullpen.

Taillon will start his 28th game of the season. He faced Colorado his last time out and allowed five runs, but only three were earned over five innings. Taillon gave up seven hits but struck out five and walked one on the way to earning his 10th loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

These teams matched up 10 days ago at Coors Field in Colorado, and the run totals finished at nine, 10 and 10, respectively. The Rockies have scored two runs or less in consecutive games. The Cubs have scored at least six runs in three straight games at home. While Colorado’s lineup doesn’t exactly inspire confidence for the over, Taillon has allowed at least three earned runs in two of his last three appearances. I think we will see at least nine runs scored on Friday, most of which will come from Chicago.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

When you look at these teams on paper, the Cubs should have this one in the bag. Still, they only won one of the three games these teams played in Colorado a few weeks ago. They’ve been scoring ample runs at home but haven’t been able to pick up wins. That needs to change starting Friday, as Chicago has a tough series against the Braves coming up next week as they make a playoff push. Barring a Taillon meltdown, the Cubs should be able to fly the W flag on Friday afternoon.

Pick: Cubs -205