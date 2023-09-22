Air Force vs. San Jose State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The Air Force Falcons (3-0, 1-0 MWC) face the San Jose State Spartans (1-3, 0-0 MWC) 1in a Mountain West matchup in Week 4. The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, September 22 and will air on FS1.

Air Force grabbed a 39-21 win over Utah State in Week 3 that began with a 22-0 first quarter for the Falcons. Their run game has been fantastic — in the Week 3 win, two running backs had over 100 yards each, and a third RB and the quarterback had over 50 yards each on the ground. Emmanuel Michel scored three rushing touchdowns.

San Jose State has not had the easiest start to the season. They dropped their first two games against USC and Oregon State, both currently ranked in the top 15. They grabbed a win over Cal Poly in Week 2, but fell to Toledo on the road in Week 3. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was 24-for-41 for 228 yards in the loss, throwing one touchdown and one interception in the four-point loss.

Air Force vs. San Jose State

Date: Friday, September 22

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Air Force -6

Total: 45.5

Moneyline: Air Force -230, San Jose State +190