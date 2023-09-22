NC State vs. Virginia picks, best bets for Week 4 matchup

The NC State Wolfpack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) face the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup in Week 4 of college football. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, September 22 from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia and will air on ESPN.

The Wolfpack grabbed their second win of the season over VMI in Week 3. In the 45-7 home victory, quarterback Brennan Armstrong was 27-for-32 for 264 yards and one touchdown. Running back Kendrick Raphael led the rushing effort with 85 yards, and RB Delbert Mimms grabbed two touchdowns.

Virginia is still on the lookout for that first win. They fell to James Madison in a one-point loss in Week 2, and were crushed by Maryland, 42-14, in Week 3. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw three picks in the loss, and the Cavaliers struggled to defend both the run and the pass against the Terrapins,as they let up 461 total yards of offense.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

NC State: 46 overall, 63 offense, 33 defense

Virginia: 94 overall, 118 offense, 72 defense

Injury update

NC State

S Rakeim Ashford - Questionable (undisclosed)

S Jakeen Harris - Out (pectoral)

Virginia

QB Tony Muskett - Questionable (shoulder)

DT Olasunkonmi Agunloye - Out (knee)

RB Xavier Brown - Out (arm)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

NC State: 0-3 ATS

Virginia: 1-2 ATS

Total in 2023

NC State: Over 1-2

Virginia: Over 3-0

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -9

Total: 48

Moneyline: NC State -360, Virginia +285

Weather

67°F, Showers, 32% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

The Pick

NC State -9

This Virginia team is seriously struggling. NC State had some real firepower going into their matchup with Notre Dame, and while a rain delay put a halt to their momentum, I think this Wolfpack team should be able to blow out Virginia. The Cavaliers are struggling on both sides of the ball this season. NC State grabs their first ACC win by at least two scores.