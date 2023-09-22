Wisconsin vs. Purdue picks, best bets for Week 4 matchup

The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten matchup in Week 4 of college football. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 22 from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0 B1G) fell to No. 21 Washington State in Week 2, but bounced back with a 35-14 win over Georgia Southern in Week 3. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai passed for 236 yards and rushed for 36 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Badgers had five rushing touchdowns to finish the game.

Purdue (1-2, 0-0 B1G) grabbed a win over Virginia Tech in Week 2, but fell to Syracuse in Week 3, 35-20. Quarterback Hudson Card passed for 323 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Boilermakers’ defense let up 275 rushing yards from the Orange in Week 3.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Wisconsin: 25 overall, 44 offense, 15 defense

Purdue: 67 overall, 62 offense, 71 defense

Injury update

Wisconsin

TE Jack Pugh - Questionable (personal)

TE Riley Nowakowski - Questionable (foot)

WR Chris Brooks Jr - Questionable (foot)

WR Tommy McIntosh - Questionable (undisclosed)

DE Isaiah Mullens - Questionable (undisclosed)

CB Max Lofy - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Aaron Witt - Questionable (leg)

WR Grady O’Neill - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Cam Large - Questionable (undisclosed)

WT Trech Kekahuna - Questionable (undisclosed)

Purdue

TE Paul Piferi - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Gus Hartwig - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Salim Turner-Muhammad

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Wisconsin: 1-2 ATS

Purdue: 1-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Wisconsin: Over 1-2

Purdue: Over 1-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -6

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin -230, Purdue +190

Weather

79°F, Partly Cloudy, 5% chance of precipitation, 5 MPH winds

The Pick

Wisconsin -6

Wisconsin has won the last 10 meetings between these two schools and has covered the spread in seven of those 10. Purdue’s defense is going to seriously struggle to contain the Badgers’ dominant run game, and Wisconsin should be able to win by a touchdown — at least.