Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten matchup in Week 4 of college football. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 22 from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0 B1G) fell to No. 21 Washington State in Week 2, but bounced back with a 35-14 win over Georgia Southern in Week 3. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai passed for 236 yards and rushed for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Braelon Allen rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and Chez Mellusi added a fifth rushing TD.

Purdue (1-2, 0-0 B1G) grabbed a win over Virginia Tech in Week 2, but fell to Syracuse in Week 3, 35-20. Quarterback Hudson Card passed for 323 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Boilermakers’ defense let up 275 rushing yards in Week 3, 185 of which came from Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader. They also allowed five rushing touchdowns.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Date: Friday, September 22

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -6

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin -218, Purdue +180