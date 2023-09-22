NC State vs. Virginia: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The NC State Wolfpack face the Virginia Cavaliers in an ACC matchup in Week 4 of college football. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, September 22 from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

NC State (2-1, 0-0 ACC) fell to Notre Dame in a tough home loss in Week 2 that saw the momentum shift following a weather delay, but the Wolfpack bounced back with a win over VMI in Week 3. In the 45-7 home victory, quarterback Brennan Armstrong was 27-for-32 for 264 yards and one touchdown. Kendrick Raphael led the rushing effort with 85 yards, and Delbert Mimms grabbed two touchdowns.

Virginia (0-3, 0-0 ACC) has seriously struggled to start the season, and the Cavs are still looking for that first tally in the win column. They fell to James Madison in a one-point loss in Week 2, and were crushed by Maryland 42-14 in Week 3. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw three picks in the loss, and the Cavaliers struggled to defend both the run and the pass, letting up 461 total yards of offense.

NC State vs. Virginia

Date: Friday, September 22

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -9

Total: 49

Moneyline: NC State -360, Virginia +285