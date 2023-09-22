Boise State vs. San Diego State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The Boise State Broncos face the San Diego State Aztecs in a Mountain West matchup in Week 4. The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, September 22 and will air on CBSSN.

Boise State (1-2, 0-0 MWC) grabbed its first win of the season in Week 3 with a 42-18 rout of North Dakota. Their previous losses were against Washington and UCF. Quarterback Taylen Green passed for 188 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the win, and running back Ashton Jeanty recorded three rushing touchdowns. WR Eric McAlister added two more.

San Diego State (2-2, 0-0 MWC) opened the season with wins over Ohio and Idaho State, but fell to UCLA and Oregon State in two tough back-to-back losses. In their latest game, a 26-9 loss to the Beavers, quarterback Jalen Mayden passed for 256 yards and an interception. They had some strong receiving performances, but the run game was largely stifled. The Aztecs defense grabbed two interceptions, but allowed 475 yards of total offense.

Boise State vs. San Diego State

Date: Friday, September 22

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: Fubo or YouTube TV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Boise State -6.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Boise State -250, Air Force +205