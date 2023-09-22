How to watch F1 qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

The 2023 F1 season continues this weekend outside Nagoya with the Japanese Grand Prix. The final practice session wraps up Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET, and then qualifying gets going at 2 a.m. on ESPN2. Both events will air via live stream on WatchESPN, but you’ll need a cable log-in to stream them. If you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will feature three periods, with a break in between Q1 and Q2, and then again between Q2 and Q3. Q1 runs 18 minutes and the five slowest drivers are slotted into P16-20. Q2 runs 15 minutes and the five slowest drivers are slotted into P11-15. Q3 runs 12 min and determines pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting grid.

Max Verstappen entered race week as the favorite to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook with -360 odds. He was also installed as the favorite to be the fastest qualifier at -225. He’s followed in fastest qualifier odds by teammate Sergio Pérez (+850), Lando Norris (+1000), and then Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (both +1600). DK is also offering fastest qualifier odds without Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Aston Martin, and Ferrari. Alexander Albon leads that group at +275, followed by Esteban Ocon (+350) and Pierre Gasly (+450).

How to watch qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list