How to watch F1 qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix in CITY via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 in the Pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

The 2023 F1 season continues this weekend outside Nagoya with the Japanese Grand Prix. The final practice session wraps up Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET, and then qualifying gets going at 2 a.m. on ESPN2. Both events will air via live stream on WatchESPN, but you’ll need a cable log-in to stream them. If you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will feature three periods, with a break in between Q1 and Q2, and then again between Q2 and Q3. Q1 runs 18 minutes and the five slowest drivers are slotted into P16-20. Q2 runs 15 minutes and the five slowest drivers are slotted into P11-15. Q3 runs 12 min and determines pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting grid.

Max Verstappen entered race week as the favorite to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook with -360 odds. He was also installed as the favorite to be the fastest qualifier at -225. He’s followed in fastest qualifier odds by teammate Sergio Pérez (+850), Lando Norris (+1000), and then Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (both +1600). DK is also offering fastest qualifier odds without Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Aston Martin, and Ferrari. Alexander Albon leads that group at +275, followed by Esteban Ocon (+350) and Pierre Gasly (+450).

How to watch qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 23
Time: 2:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Japanese Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27
14 Esteban Ocon 31
15 Liam Lawson 40
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

