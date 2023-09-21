Dolph Ziggler, others released by WWE

Dolph Ziggler was one of several WWE stars to be released by the company on Thursday. The roster purge comes just over a week after the merger between UFC and the WWE became official, operating under the media conglomerate banner TKO Group Holdings.

Here are the list of cuts so far according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com:

Confirmed WWE releases so far.



- Dolph Ziggler

- Shelton Benjamin

- Elias

- Emma

- Mustafa Ali

- Rick Boogs

- Aliyah

- Top Dolla

Ziggler, real name Nic Nemeth, is the most notable release from today as his near two-decade run with the company has come to an end. After bouncing between the company’s developmental system and the main roster for the first few years, he re-debuted on Monday Night Raw as Dolph Ziggler in 2008 and had been a regular staple of WWE television since. He became a Grand Slam champion with the company. The most memorable moment of his run came the night after Wrestlemania 29 in April of 2013, where he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Alberto Del Rio to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. There is already online speculation about the possibility of Ziggler signing with AEW, where his younger brother Ryan Nemeth is currently employed.

The other notable release from Thursday is Mustafa Ali, real name Adeel Alam. He had been with the company since 2016, where he started as a mainstay of the now defunct cruiserweight division. Ali was being featured on NXT in recent months and was actually scheduled to face North American Champion Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming No Mercy pay-per-view prior to his release.