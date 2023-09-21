Top wide receiver value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 3

If you’re looking to hit it big on a DraftKings GPP, you’ll almost always need to find value at the RB or WR position. That can be much easier when looking at WR vs. RB heading into Week 3. It’s not difficult to identify cheap plays who should see a heavy amount of snaps and routes, which would lead to more targets and catches. Below we’re going to go over some of the top WR value options for the Week 3 Sunday main slate.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 3: WR value plays

Drake London, ATL vs. DET, $5,000

Among all the WRs priced at $5K or cheaper, London probably has the best upside. It’s a great matchup vs. the Detroit Lions, who just lost starting CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson to injury. Plus, Detroit is allowing 268.5 passing yards per game. London bounced back in Week 2 with six catches for 67 yards and a TD.

Skyy Moore, KC vs. CHI, $4,400

The Chiefs receiver situation is tough to figure out. Week 2 helped us out a little bit. We know TE Travis Kelce is the top option but even he didn’t run the most routes of any receiver. That was Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Behind him? It was Moore. He played 39 snaps, ran 33 routes and had four targets. While that total is low, Moore hauled in three catches, one for 54 yards and another 9-yard TD.

The Chiefs’ team total on DraftKings Sportsbook is 30.5 points. That’s an insane number. So if Kansas City scores around 4-5 touchdowns, you’d figure Moore has an OK shot at finding the end zone again.

Josh Reynolds, DET vs. ATL, $4,200

Lions top WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with a toe injury, which can be tricky. Reynolds was also limited during the week at practice but should be good for Sunday. If St. Brown is out, Reynolds will be ultra-chalk. Through two games, Reynolds is a top-15 WR in DK scoring. He has nine catches on 13 targets for 146 yards and two TDs. Even if St. Brown is OK, this game should be good for stacking and Reynolds is an all-around good play in DFS.

KJ Osborn, MIN vs. LAC, $4,000

There are going to be weeks in which Osborn busts and doesn’t get there in DFS. And there are going to be weeks like Week 2 where he ends up being a great value. Osborn is hovering between WR2/3 with Jordan Addison for the Vikings behind Justin Jefferson. Osborn has been consistent with six targets and three catches in both games this season. Last week on TNF, he scored a touchdown. In this Vikings-Chargers game, there should be a lot of scoring. More lineups will look at JJ and Addison. Osborn has a lot of upside as a WR2 in a game with a point total at 54 right now.

Jonathan Mingo, CAR vs. SEA, $3,400

Rookie QB Bryce Young has been struggling through his first two NFL games. Now he’s dealing with an injury and you’ve got to think the Panthers could turn to veteran Andy Dalton. Regardless of that, Mingo is starting to see more looks. He had eight targets on MNF in Week 2. This game script should force whoever is playing QB to throw the ball a ton. The Seahawks are favored by 6.0 points and have a team total at 23.5. If Mingo can haul in more of those targets, he could return OK value as a cheap lineup filler.

Others to consider: Robert Woods, $4,400; Adam Thielen, $3,900; Mack Hollins, $3,500; Justin Watson, $3,500