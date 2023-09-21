Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, September 21

With less than two weeks left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Thurssday, September 21 is a lighter one, with just nine games in all on the docket. There’s still value to be found if you know where to look, though, with both high-risk, high-reward plays and some under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, September 21

Pitchers to stream

Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia Phillies — Suarez has been locked in of late, with four quality starts in his last six and a 3.31 ERA since the start of September. His command and contact-heavy approach mean that he carries a bit more WHIP risk than you’d like, but if you’re in good shape there, he’s an excellent bet to go six innings and pick up a win against the Mets and lefty David Peterson. Suarez went 6.2 innings of two-run ball the last time he faced New York, and if he has his curveball working again, he should have no trouble here.

Emmet Sheehan, Los Angeles Dodgers — It’s hard to know exactly what to make of Sheehan’s workload — he’s yet to go a full five innings since the Dodgers called him back up at the start of September — but he’ll be a true starter on Thursday, and there’s a chance Los Angeles let’s him go a little longer with their rotation options dwindling and their eyes on October. Outside of a fluky outing against the Nationals two weeks ago, the young righty has been sensational, silencing the Braves and Mariners, and he has a very cushy matchup against a struggling Giants lineup.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, September 21.