Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, September 21

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Thursday, September 21.

By Chris Landers
Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 15, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

With less than two weeks left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Thurssday, September 21 is a lighter one, with just nine games in all on the docket. There’s still value to be found if you know where to look, though, with both high-risk, high-reward plays and some under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, September 21

Pitchers to stream

Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia Phillies — Suarez has been locked in of late, with four quality starts in his last six and a 3.31 ERA since the start of September. His command and contact-heavy approach mean that he carries a bit more WHIP risk than you’d like, but if you’re in good shape there, he’s an excellent bet to go six innings and pick up a win against the Mets and lefty David Peterson. Suarez went 6.2 innings of two-run ball the last time he faced New York, and if he has his curveball working again, he should have no trouble here.

Emmet Sheehan, Los Angeles Dodgers — It’s hard to know exactly what to make of Sheehan’s workload — he’s yet to go a full five innings since the Dodgers called him back up at the start of September — but he’ll be a true starter on Thursday, and there’s a chance Los Angeles let’s him go a little longer with their rotation options dwindling and their eyes on October. Outside of a fluky outing against the Nationals two weeks ago, the young righty has been sensational, silencing the Braves and Mariners, and he has a very cushy matchup against a struggling Giants lineup.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, September 21.

